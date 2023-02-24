WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the week is an Akita mix named Artie.

Photo courtesy Wallingford Animal Shelter

Artie has been waiting for his forever home for a very long time; he’s been at the Wallingford Animal Shelter for approximately three years. According to volunteers, he can be shy at first, but will quickly become a loyal companion.

He also loves a good book!

Photo courtesy Meteorologist Ashley Baylor

Artie gets along well with other dogs and would ideally like a quiet home with a fenced-in yard.

Interested in adopting Artie? He’s currently available at the Wallingford Animal Shelter. Contact the shelter for details via (203) 294-2180, and find more pets up for adoption online here.