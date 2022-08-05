(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a beautiful cat named Astaire!

Astaire is known amongst his friends as a charming sophisticate, and his dapper name is attributed to his tuxedo-like coat. Astaire will never be caught without his formal black-and-white suit, complete with little white boots.

At one-and-a-half years old, Astaire is working on his friendly nature so he can exchange some fetching glances with other felines.

Astaire’s hoping this may lead to some more pets, and hopefully treats, from his future human companions as well!

Are you interested in giving Astaire a forever home? He is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.