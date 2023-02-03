(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a stunning dog named Atlas!

As you can see from his photos Atlas is handsome, athletic, and has a silver and cream-colored coat. He’s 3-and-a-half years old and true to his Greek Titan-inspired name, he has a strong sense of adventure and exploration.

On top of all that, Atlas has an enduring sense of loyalty and responsibility to his companion, a quality not many others have.

While he may not be ready quite yet to take on the world, he’s working extra hard on his recalls and sitting for treats. His greatest hope is to find his perfect companion to help him out.

Are you interested in adopting Atlas? Well, he’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.