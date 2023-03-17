EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 3-year-old Cattle dog mix named Austin.

Austin | Photo courtesy East Haven Animal Shelter

Austin is a smart boy who knows all of the basic commands like “sit,” “leave it,” and “high five.” He’s known as a very high-energy pup who loves to play with toys.

He hopes to find a family who enjoys hiking and exploring as much as he does. While he loves people, he would fit best in a home where he’s the only pet in the house.

Interested in adopting Austin? He’s available for adoption at the East Haven Animal Shelter.

Reach out to the shelter on Facebook or contact them directly by phone at (203) 468-3249.