Pet of the Week: Bark Wahlberg

This week’s Pet of the Week is Bark Wahlberg!

Bark is a five year-old American Pitbull Terrier with a happy-go-lucky personality. He is described as friendly and extremely affectionate. Bark walks well on a leash and also does some exploring on his own in the shelter’s play yard.

Bark Wahlberg is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.