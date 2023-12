BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) – Our Pet of the Week is spotted and super sweet!

Bingo is a handsome 2-year-old Dalmatian and this high-energy pup would have no problem chasing after 99 puppies!

He loves attention and he’s perfectly fine sharing it with other dogs. Bingo would prefer slightly older children, over age 5.

He also knows basic commands and walks well on a leash.

Bingo is up for adoption at Happily Furever After Rescue. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram.