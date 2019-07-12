Pet of the Week: Bluebell

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is the absolute sweetest Staffordshire Terrier named Bluebell.

This adorable 7-year-old girl was voted as being the sweetest dog at the shelter! Bluebell can’t wait to get some exercise and regain her figure. Meanwhile, she remains “Miss Sweetness.”

For more information on Bluebell, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

Forget the ice cream – Nothing is sweeter than this Bluebell! Her superlative is “sweetest at the shelter”! Beautiful Bluebell is looking for a loving home 😍 @fotnhas @WTNH #PetOfTheWeek 🐕 pic.twitter.com/J92ZwJlWKb — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) July 11, 2019

There is also a pet adoption event happened at Rose Orchards on Sunday, July 14th from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

