Pet of the Week: Bluebell

by: Alex Ceneviva

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is the absolute sweetest Staffordshire Terrier named Bluebell.

This adorable 7-year-old girl was voted as being the sweetest dog at the shelter! Bluebell can’t wait to get some exercise and regain her figure. Meanwhile, she remains “Miss Sweetness.”

For more information on Bluebell, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

There is also a pet adoption event happened at Rose Orchards on Sunday, July 14th from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

