Pet of the Week: Bob!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is Bob!

Bob is a two-year-old bobtail cat with a grey tabby patterned coat. The staff at the New Haven Animal Shelter says his fur is soft and silky, nice for brushing and petting.

Bob is an athletic and adventurous boy who can also be laidback and willing to snuggle.

Bobtail felines are called the ‘Golden Retrievers’ of cat breeds because of their affectionate, playful personalities.

Bob the Cat!

Photo Creds: New Haven Animal Shelter

Bob likes making friends with anyone and everyone and is looking forward to greeting visitors at the doors of his new furever home.

Bob is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.