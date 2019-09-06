Pet of the Week: Bowie

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the handsome domestic short-haired cat named Bowie.

3-year-old Bowie has a gorgeous, sleek black coat and he’s ready to find his forever family!

For more information on Bowie, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The shelter is holding an adoption event at CT Fresh Food & Produce Market in Wallingford on Sunday, September 8 from 11:30a-3:00p.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

