NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is an American Bully Mix named BP.
While the name likely originally meant “Beautiful Puppy,” BP has now grown up into a three-year-old dog with a glossy, silver-grey coat and a solid, muscular build.
BP is described as happy, outgoing, full of life, and eager to please. He especially enjoys time outdoors and playing with toys like a large ball.
He hopes to find a calm, confident owner who can lead him on a daily, brisk walk, and share their love.
BP is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.
To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.