NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is an American Bully Mix named BP.

While the name likely originally meant “Beautiful Puppy,” BP has now grown up into a three-year-old dog with a glossy, silver-grey coat and a solid, muscular build.

BP. Photos courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

BP is described as happy, outgoing, full of life, and eager to please. He especially enjoys time outdoors and playing with toys like a large ball.

He hopes to find a calm, confident owner who can lead him on a daily, brisk walk, and share their love.

BP is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.