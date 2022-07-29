(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a lovely gentleman named Brick!

As you can see from Brick’s photos, his name was inspired by the reddish-rust color of his smooth coat. His friends tell him he’s an American Pitbull Terrier/Pointer Mix, and probably the most handsome one around.

Brick is about one year old, according to his buddies at the shelter. More than just the color of his coat, Brick’s name was inspired by his solid, substantial build and his ability to be such a good and reliable companion.

He’s working super energetically to take treats well and listen to other commands. Brick is a playful, fun, and curious dog.

Are you interested in giving Brick a forever home? He’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.