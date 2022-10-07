NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old American Pitbull Terrier named Bucky.

Bucky. Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Bucky has dreamed of becoming someone’s good natured companion. The handsome puppy, sporting a sleek, reddish chestnut coat with cream accents, likes to be pet, gives lots of kisses, and loves going on new adventures.

Friends at the shelter describe Bucky as a well-behaved dog. He hopes to have his instant recalls and leash-walking perfected soon.

Bucky. Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Bucky is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.