Pet of the Week: Butterscotch

(WTNH)– Our Pet of the Week is the super cute Butterscotch!

We should all have a dog as sweet as Butterscotch! This adorable girl is 3-years-old and super sweet, like her name suggests.

She is also very easy-going and energetic, but will pause for belly rubs!

If you are looking for an awesome quarantine companion, Butterscotch is the perfect pup! She is up for adoption from the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter, call (203) 946-8110.

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.