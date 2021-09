This week’s Pet of the Week is Buttons!

Buttons is a black cat with a white marshmallow-like cowl around his neck and face.

Buttons is 5-years-old and is very cuddly. He’s as soft as any plush toy you could get and he purrs when you pet his soft fur. His favorite thing is neck rubs!

Buttons is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.