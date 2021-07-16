Pet of the Week: Buttons

This week’s Pet of the Week is the “cute as a button” Buttons!

Buttons is a 10-year-old male dog, a Pomeranian/Chiuahua mix. He is friendly and playful, but is dainty, as he takes his treats gently.

He also loves going on walks to explore and enjoying the fresh air. Buttons hopes that will continue once he finds his new home.





Buttons is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.