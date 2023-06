NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 5-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix named Cabo.

Cabo | Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

He is described as a sweet and calm-natured dog who is approachable and loves kisses.

Cabo is awaiting his fur-ever home and a partner to enjoy outdoor activities and indoor chilling.

Cabo | Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Interesting in adopting Cabo? He’s currently up for adoption at the New Haven Animal Shelter. Reach out the shelter at (203) 946-8110 and see pets available for adoption here.