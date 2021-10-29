Pet of the Week: Cal!

Pet of the Week
This week’s Pet of the Week is Cal!

Cal is a one-year-old shepherd mix. Like the meaning of his name, Cal is a devoted and faithful companion.

If you’re looking for the perfect energetic jogging partner, Cal is the one! Cal likes to play fetch with the ball.

Sitting for treats is something Cal has mastered and he can’t wait to learn more with his new family, especially if learning involves milk bones.

Cal is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

