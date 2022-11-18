NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old ginger coated tabby named Calvin.

Calvin. Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Calvin hopes to brighten someone’s life with his sunny nature. Until then, he’s spending his days trying to navigate the tricky cat room tunnel, climbing the cat tower and keeping all the bird toys at bay.

Although he’s not a dog, Calvin has a special, quirky dog-like talent for fetching.

Calvin. Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

He’s hoping all his special activities can help him score not only his favorite treats, but a fur-ever home.

Interested in adopting Calvin? He’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter.

Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.