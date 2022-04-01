NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a 10-month-old cat named Camila.

Camila is described as a “bicolored princess” who loves nuzzling, shoulder sitting, and being held.

After living on the streets of New Haven at an early age, she was unaware of her lofty connections and was very timid and scared.

Now, she’s come to realize that she should be treated like royalty!

Camila. Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Camila is looking for the home of her dreams and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving Camila a forever home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other cats and dogs up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.