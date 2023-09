NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s Pet of the Week is a 2-year-old American Pitbull Terrier, Candy Cane!

Candy Cane is as sweet as they can come. The 2-year-old pup is friendly, playful and an engaging companion for walks and adventures.

Photo Courtesy: New Haven Animal Shelter



He’s currently up for adoption at the New Haven Animal Shelter. Reach out via (203) 946-8110 and see all the animals up for adoption here.