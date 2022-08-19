Pet of the Week: Candy!

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a dazzling girl named Candy!

Candy is a one-year-old Doberman & Terrier mix, who has smooth, dark brown eyes like chocolate (not that she can have any, much to her dismay). According to her friends at the shelter, Candy loves going on walks and being affectionate with those close to her.

If you’re looking for some adorable inspiration, look no further than Candy’s bright appearance and playful nature. She is a companion who will never fail to brighten your day!

Are you interested in giving Candy her forever home? She is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.