Pet of the Week: Cappuccino

This week’s Pet of the Week is a handsome Spaniel tri-color boy named Cappuccino!

Cappuccino is a 4-year-old tempting combo of fluff and cuteness. He’s looking for his next cuddle partner!







For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.