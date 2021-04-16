Pet of the Week: Carissa

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Carissa!

Carissa is a 1-year-old Collie/German Shepherd mix. Her name is said to mean she is a graceful and beloved girl.

She’s working on trusting the new friends she meets. Perhaps having her favorite rope toys on hand will help you build that trust.

Carissa is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.