(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Cassie!

Cassie is a 2-year-old American Pitbull Terrier. When you first meet her, she may seem shy and look tough, but Cassie will open up quickly to show you how sweet she is.

Cassie is looking for a cozy home and a walking partner.

She is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.