Pet of the Week: Cat Benatar

Pet of the Week
This week’s Pet of the Week is Cat Benatar!

She’s a 1-year-old domestic short-haired female cat. She is a black and white cat with a cap and saddle patterned coat, and that pattern makes her a “cow cat”.

Everyone at the shelter calls her sweet and sassy. This kitty is looking for a new forever home; in the words of Pat Benatar, “We Belong Together!”

Cat Benatar is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

