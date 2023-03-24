HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an 8-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix named Chester who was saved from a kill shelter.

Chester was just hours from being euthanized in Texas, however, the volunteers of Where the Love Is animal shelter in Hamden rescued him by having him transported to Connecticut.

The sweet puppy is described as charismatic; he blossomed from a frightened puppy to a loveable pooch. He enjoys chasing tennis balls, belly rubs, long walks, and riding in cars.

Chester hopes he can find a loving family that cares for him as much as the volunteers do.

Photo courtesy Where the Love Is

Interested in adopting Chester? He’s currently available at WTLI in Hamden.

WTLI, an animal rescue organization, aims to prevent the abuse and cruelty to animals by promoting the adoption of unwanted pets and saving animals from high-kill shelters.

Reach out to the shelter by calling (475) 209-2752 and find more information online here.