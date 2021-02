NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Chichi.

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

This regal cat of the mist has a silver and white coat and mysterious mesmerizing green eyes.

She is 10-years-old and has a mature, mellow soul.

ChiChi comes with good luck, peace, harmony and love.

She is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.