WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Chino is our adorable Pet of the Week!

6-year-old Chino is a clever boy and he can be convinced to do anything when food is involved.

He came to the shelter not knowing basic commands, but he’s a quick learner and has done quite well.

Chino can be a bit shy at first, but will become your friend quickly!

He is available at the Wallingford Animal Shelter—check them out on Facebook!