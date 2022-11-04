NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder.

Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked with making eye contact, which earned her a ton of treats.

Cinder. Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Now, Cinder’s real task is finding a new fur-ever home. Interested in adopting Cinder? She’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter.

Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.