NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the shelter princess named Cinderella.

The one-year-old beauty, like the movie character, has a soft strawberry blonde coat, accented in ivory. Her friends say she has inquisitive eyes, and is always innocently asking if she could steal the heart of each person she meets.

Cinderella. Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Cinderella is looking for her fur-ever home and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.