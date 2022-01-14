Pet of the Week: Clara!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Clara!

Clara is approximately four-and-a-half years old and is a black and cream-colored Boston Terrier/American Pitbull Terrier Mix.

Her name is unique because it’s sort of old-fashioned! She likes to show her good nature by being affectionate, sitting for treats, and playing energetically.

Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Clara’s resilience has helped her feel safe at the shelter as she waits to become someone’s companion.

Clara is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call 203-946-8110.

