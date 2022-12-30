(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine!

Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name!

As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved.

Clementine joined her friends at the shelter when her previous owner passed away. Now she’s looking for a new forever home and a family who will give her the love and affection she deserves.

This friendly feline is available at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested in giving her a fur-ever home?

Call (203) 946-8110 or you can see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.