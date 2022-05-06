NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Cody!

Cody is a friendly, energetic American Pitbull Terrier who is about 2-years-old. As you can see from his photos, he appears to be wearing a tuxedo and is always dressed for success.

Courtesy: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

His name comes from the Gaelic meaning ‘helper.’ Cody is a good-natured, loving companion and hopes to live up to his name in his new home.

Cody is looking for his ‘furever’ home and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in Cody can call 203-946-8110.

