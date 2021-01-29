Pet of the Week: Copper

Pet of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Copper.

Credit: FNHAS

This 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix has a stunning reddish-brown coat and an athletic build.

He is a tad shy at first but will open up to the right family.

Currently, he’s working on learning how to sit, stay and play ball.

One look into those sweet, soulful eyes and he’s yours!

He is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

List of warming centers across CT

News /

Hamden schools move to full remote learning Friday due to frigid weather

News /

'Vaccine Buddy Program' helps seniors in New Haven County navigate state's COVID vaccine sign-up process

News /

Proceeds from 'As American as apple pie and rice and beans' mugs quoting Sec. of Edu. nominee Cardona going to help Meriden scholarship fund

News /

Police warn of purse snatchings in the Greater Waterbury area

News /

Yale New Haven Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site in Milford

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss