Pet of the Week: Copper

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Copper.

Credit: FNHAS

This 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix has a stunning reddish-brown coat and an athletic build.

He is a tad shy at first but will open up to the right family.

Currently, he’s working on learning how to sit, stay and play ball.

One look into those sweet, soulful eyes and he’s yours!

He is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.