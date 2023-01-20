NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Terrier Mix named Cupid!

Cupid | Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Cupid — rightfully named — has a distinctive heart-shaped face, highlighted by black and bicolor accents. Just like the Roman god of love he was named after, Cupid is affectionate, loyal, and a playful pup. He’s also known to be a little spunky!

Cupid hopes he can be adopted by Valentine’s Day so he can show that there’s no love like the love of a canine companion in a fur-ever home.

Interested in adopting Cupid? He’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.