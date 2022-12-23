NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a five-year-old pointer Terrier mix named Daisy.

Daisy, who has a soft, red chestnut and cream-colored coat, wants Santa to know that she’s been a good doggy this year.

Daisy at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter’s “Photos with Santa” event | courtesy FONHAS

She enjoys going on walks, getting pet, and playing with her toys.

For Christmas, Daisy has one wish: a fur-ever home. Interested in adopting Daisy? She’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.