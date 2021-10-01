Pet of the Week: Daisy!

This week’s Pet of the Week is Daisy!

Her name is Daisy as in the song ‘Daisy Daisy, I’ve me your answer do. I’m half crazy, all for the love of you.’

Daisy is a Pointer/Terrier mix with a red chestnut and cream-colored coat. She is seven years young.

Daisy is a thoughtful dog and is comfortable around most other dogs. If you seek Daisy out, you’ll find her a gem worth singing about.

Daisy is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.