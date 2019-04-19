Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: Dallas

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 06:46 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 06:46 AM EDT

(WTNH) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful Domestic Medium Haired cat named Dallas.

The first thing you notice about this 1-year-old girl is her beautiful blue eyes. She also has a vanilla colored coat with some mocha accents, which you will notice too!

Dallas wants to talk beauty tips and show you how sweet she is! 

For more information on Dallas, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

