Pet of the Week: Dallas

(WTNH) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful Domestic Medium Haired cat named Dallas.

The first thing you notice about this 1-year-old girl is her beautiful blue eyes. She also has a vanilla colored coat with some mocha accents, which you will notice too!

Dallas wants to talk beauty tips and show you how sweet she is!

GORGEOUS! I’ve had Siamese my whole life, and Dallas is a beautiful long-haired flame point Siamese mix! This sweet, young girl is up for adoption at @fotnhas @WTNH #PetOfTheWeek 🐈 pic.twitter.com/6ZDIYzLBmD — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) April 18, 2019

For more information on Dallas, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.