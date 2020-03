This week’s Pet of the Week is the lively Domestic shorthair cat named Dexter.

Dexter is a 1-year-old cat that’s an entertaining fellow that will remind you of Oreos! Yes, he’s just that sweet. Dexter has a pair of beautiful, large golden eyes that will instantly win you over.

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.