NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Diesel!

Diesel is a shiny charcoal-coated Labrador mix that is approximately 5-years-old. He’s a bold and brawny boy who’s a whole lot of fun.

Diesel likes to keep busy by practicing treat catching skills and scent work.

The most important thing to know about Diesel is that the home he would like in his future is one where he can share his good nature and loyal companionship.

Diesel is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.