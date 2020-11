NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Dodger.

His dream home would be one where he could be the leader of the pack and use all of his energy playing and loving his new family.

Dodger loves sitting for treats.

He is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other doggos up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.