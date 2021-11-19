Pet of the week: Domino

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is Domino!

Domino is a 1 1/2-year-old cat with a tuxedo-like coat. He dresses to the nines like a little gentleman waiting for somewhere to go.

Domino is a smart cat with a curious, loving, and good nature, and likes to cuddle.

Some say “tuxies” are the geniuses of the kitty world, and NASA wants one of them to be the first kitten on the moon.

Domino promises to try to not disrupt your domino game, unless, of course, NASA calls him.

Domino is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.