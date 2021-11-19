Pet of the week: Domino

Pet of the Week

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is Domino!

Domino is a 1 1/2-year-old cat with a tuxedo-like coat. He dresses to the nines like a little gentleman waiting for somewhere to go.

Domino is a smart cat with a curious, loving, and good nature, and likes to cuddle.

Some say “tuxies” are the geniuses of the kitty world, and NASA wants one of them to be the first kitten on the moon.

Domino promises to try to not disrupt your domino game, unless, of course, NASA calls him.

Domino is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Pet of the week: Domino

News /

Three nurses, firefighter in Guilford receive award for saving chocking person at restaurant

News /

Jones Family Farm opening for Christmas tree harvesting this weekend, assures 'we have an abundance'

News /

Fantasy of Lights flipping the switch before opening for the season on Friday

News /

Web Extra: Storm Team 8's Joe Furey is joined by Chris, the man who flipped the switch on the Fantasy of Lights

News /

Man arrested after found asleep inside a school bus, had over 11 pounds of marijuana inside his car

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss