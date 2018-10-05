Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: Dundee

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 07:57 AM EDT

(WTNH) - This week's Pet of the Week is an adorable Mini Australian Shepard Mix named Dundee.

This sensitive boy is only 2-years-old and full of energy and love. Dundee wants a loving family and a home with kids over 12-years-old.  He not only follows commands and walks well on a leash, but he also loves lots of attention. 

For more information on Dundee, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you're interested in another animal you saw on News 8's Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they've already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

