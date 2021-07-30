Pet of the Week: Dwight

This week’s Pet of the Week is Dwight!

He’s a 1-year-old cat with creamy orange fur and blue eyes.

Dwight loves attention, as he is always preening and performing antics to get noticed. He’s also affectionate and sweet.

Dwight does not mind meeting other cats and is friendly and playful with them. He’s looking for a forever human who would want to have fun with him too.





Dwight is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.