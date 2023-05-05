WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the enchanting senior cat named Edna!

This black and white cat — with glowing green eyes — showed up in a local golf course’s kitchen, looking for some good eats and a new home.

Edna | Photo courtesy Wallingford Animal Shelter

Edna was brought to the Wallingford Animal Shelter where she was given a clean bill of health.

She enjoys the simple things in life — good food, a good nap, and a little love.

Edna is a mild-mannered girl that would prefer to be the only cat in the house.

These green eyes are looking right at you – hoping you’ll give her a new forever home.

Edna is currently up for adoption at the Wallingford Animal Shelter. Interested in adopting her? Reach out to the shelter on Facebook or call (203) 294-2180.