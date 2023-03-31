NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an 8-year-old black and white cat named Egypt.

Photo courtesy Animal Haven of North Haven

This prince originally arrived at the Animal Haven in North Haven with his brother Pharaoh, who was already adopted. Now, Egypt is waiting for his own family to love.

Though he is a little older, Egypt is described as a cuddle bug; he loves to sit in your lap and get attention. Additionally, he works well with other cats and children.

Photo courtesy Animal Haven of North Haven

Interested in adopting Egypt? Reach out to the shelter online or call (203) 239-2641. See all the pets up for adoption at the AHNH here.