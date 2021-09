This week’s Pet of the Week is Eliza!

She is a 5-year-old female Silky Terrier Mix. She is an active dog that loves to explore. Look at that cute face!

Eliza is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.