NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Fern, a 1-year-old tuxedo cat!

One look into those eyes and you’ll want her forever. She’s the puurfect pandemic snacking buddy too because she loves her treats.

Fern (Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter)

Fern is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.