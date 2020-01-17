 

Pet of the Week: Flame

This week’s Pet of the Week is the energetic American Pit bull Terrier named Flame.

Flame is a beautiful 3-year-old girl with a knack for exploring, so she’s looking for the perfect hiking companion!

For more information on Powder, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

