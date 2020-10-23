Pet of the Week: Garbanzo

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable American Pitbull Terrier/Hound mix named Garbanzo.

That’s right, this 5-year-old boy is named after a bean for his creamy legume coloring. Garbanzo sits well for treats, makes good eye contact and likes other dogs. He’s also a good ball player and base runner, in case they need him in the World Series.

Garbanzo (Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter)

If you’re looking for a dog, Garbanzo is very versatile and easy to add to your lifestyle because you’ll definitely find something about him to love!

Garbanzo is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.